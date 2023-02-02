Microsoft-Backed OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Subscription Plan For $20 Per Month

Microsoft-backed AI research and deployment company OpenAI has announced the launch of its pilot subscription plan for its popular AI-powered ChatGPT chatbot. The new subscription plan, called ChatGPT Plus, will be available for $20 per month.

“We’re launching a pilot subscription plan for ChatGPT, a conversational AI that can chat with you, answer follow-up questions, and challenge incorrect assumptions. ChatGPT Plus is available to customers in the US, and we will begin the process of inviting people from our waitlist over the coming weeks. We plan to expand access and support to additional countries and regions soon," the company said on the new tool’s page.

According to OpenAI subscribers will receive a number of benefits: General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times, Faster response times amd Priority access to new features and improvements

The company will continue to offer free access to ChatGPT. By offering this subscription pricing, they will be able to help support free access availability to as many people as possible.

“We launched ChatGPT as a research preview so we could learn more about the system’s strengths and weaknesses and gather user feedback to help us improve upon its limitations. Since then, millions of people have given us feedback, we’ve made several important updates and we’ve seen users find value across a range of professional use-cases, including drafting & editing content, brainstorming ideas, programming help, and learning new topics," the website reads.

In related news, OpenAI recently launched a new tool called ‘The AI Text Classifier; which can detect AI-generated content. The AI Text Classifier is a fine-tuned GPT model that predicts whether a piece of text was generated by AI from a variety of sources, such as ChatGPT.

According to the company, AI Text Classifier’s reliability typically improves as the length of the input text increases. Compared to a previously released classifier, this new tool is significantly more reliable on text from more recent AI systems.

