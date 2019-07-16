Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Microsoft Blocks Windows 10 May Update From some Surface Book 2 Devices with Discrete GPUs

The new Windows 10 May update let a number of apps and games to crash because of an incompatibility with the graphics card and the discrete GPU going AWOL from the device manager.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
A few days ago, Microsoft confirmed GPU issues on some of the Surface Book 2 devices. Now a few days later, Microsoft has blocked the latest major Windows 10 update, dated May 2019, version 1903, on its own Surface Book 2 devices. Microsoft has addressed the issue on its docs and also informed the users that it will be applying a compatibility hold on Surface Book 2 devices with Nvidia discrete GPUs until the issue is recovered.

In its statement addressing the issue, the company wrote, “Microsoft has identified a compatibility issue on some Surface Book 2 devices configured with Nvidia discrete graphics processing unit (dGPU). After updating to Windows 10, version 1903 (May 2019 Feature Update), some apps or games that needs to perform graphics-intensive operations may close or fail to open.”

Talking about the solution to the issue, Microsoft went on to write, “To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on Surface Book 2 devices with Nvidia GPUs from being offered Windows 10, version 1903, until this issue is resolved.”

The new Windows 10 May update let a number of apps and games to crash because of an incompatibility with the graphics card and the discrete GPU going AWOL from the device manager. By blocking the upgrade, Microsoft will prevent the update from automatically installing on affected Surface Book 2 models until the issue is resolved.

For those you have already upgraded their device, Microsoft suggests, “If you are already on Windows 10, version 1903, you can restart the device or select the Scan for hardware changes button in the Action menu or on the toolbar in Device Manager.”

