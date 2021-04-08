Microsoft Brings MS Paint on Microsoft Store, 4 Years After It Said App is 'Here to Stay' on Windows

Microsoft Paint, one of the oldest applications running on Windows devices, is finally available on Microsoft Store. The latest development comes nearly four years after Microsoft promised that the application would be available to download via the then-called Windows Store. Back in 2017, Microsoft introduced the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update and announced it would no longer actively develop MS Paint. The desktop app was to be fully replaced by Paint 3D - a more enhanced tool with 3D editing capabilities. However, due to the fan’s outcry, the software giant later said that the original 2D MS Paint would continue to feature on Microsoft Store. It would allow new PC users to get the app even if the company removes the app from the device out-of-the-box.

At the moment, the desktop application has only appeared on Windows 10 Insider Preview and is yet to reach the stable channel. According to XDA Developers, Microsoft native Snipping Tool has also appeared on Microsoft Store alongside MS Paint. Some reports claim that the app has only appeared on the app store, and it is not yet available for download. Italian publication Aggiornamenti Lumia spotted managed to get it running on a PC with Windows 10 (Build 19043). Either way, MS Paint’s arrival now seems imminent.

RELATED NEWS Microsoft's Paint App to Remain Part of Windows 10

A screenshot shows the app is available for free, and users can “edit images quickly and create masterpieces with the tools in this app." As expected, users can save and shares in different formats. On the other hand, the more enhanced Paint 3D also features some of the popular features from the original applications. These include line and curve tools and other 2D creation tools.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here