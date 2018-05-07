English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Build 2018: How to Watch Live And What to Expect
Microsoft Build 2018 is set to take place today at 9 pm IST and here is what we can expect out of it.
Microsoft Build 2018 is set to take place today. (Image for representation: Reuters)
Microsoft is set to host its 2018 developer's conference in Seattle today. Scheduled to start at 9 pm IST, the Microsoft Build 2018 will reveal the tech giant's vision for the year and next. Like every year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will kickstart the event with a keynote speech. Following this, the Microsoft Build 2018 is expected to showcase the company's current software expertise and how it is aiming to expand its services and experiences in various fields including those of Artificial Intelligence, Mixed Reality and more.
Microsoft will also be streaming the event live on its Build Microsite. The Microsoft Build 2018, which is scheduled to take place across a span of two days, May 7 and May 8, will be streamed live at 9 pm IST here.
Here is what we can expect from Microsoft's upcoming developer's conference.
Windows Mixed Reality
Just like Facebook, Microsoft is expected to give a push to its virtual reality powered project at the Microsoft Build 2018. Reports also indicate that the company might come up with its own standalone mixed reality headset, just like the $199 Oculus Go headset introduced by Facebook at the F8 conference.
Artificial Intelligence
AI has been the hot topic for all the tech majors, including Facebook, Google and Microsoft, in their earlier developer's conferences. The recently held Facebook F8 conference also focussed upon the same extensively. On the smae lines, Microsoft at Build 2018, is expected to showcase its AI prowess in used case scenarios including varied Microsoft products like Windows, Office 365 and more. AI powers much of Microsoft's projects, majorly including its voice-assistant Cortana, Translator app and more.
Windows 10 and Timeline
Microsoft is also expected to introduce new features surrounding its April 10 Windows update and the newly unveiled Timeline feature that allows users to resume work from weeks before the ongoing date. In addition, Microsoft might also reveal some information about its Windows 10 Lean Operating System as well as Windows Sets.
Azure, Office 365
Microsoft is focussing majorly on its Office 365 and Azure cloud platform. It is highly anticipated that the tech giant will make announcements around the same.
