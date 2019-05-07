English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Build 2019: Chromium-Based Edge Browser is Coming to macOS
Microsoft had recently announced that it was migrating Edge to Chromium, the open-source platform which also offers the base for Google Chrome.
Microsoft had recently announced that it was migrating Edge to Chromium, the open-source platform which also offers the base for Google Chrome.
Loading...
During the first day of this year’s Build developers conference, Microsoft announced that it is planning to bring its Edge browser to macOS. In a blog post, the company said that the first Dev- and Canary-channel builds are coming "soon" though there is no confirmation about the launch dates for early or finished software.
Microsoft had recently announced that it was migrating Edge to Chromium, the open-source platform which also offers the base for Google Chrome. WIth this move, it should be easier to develop for Edge including third party.
Edge will go on to become Microsoft's first web browser on macOS since Internet Explorer received its last feature update nearly 16 years ago. It was the default web browser for Mac users between 1998 and 2003, until Apple announced Safari on Mac OS X Panther.
Edge is integrated into Windows 10 however it only has 4.49 percent desktop browser market share. Chrome is the leader at 65.81 percent while Internet Explorer is at 9.52 percent with Apple's Safari at just 3.69 percent.
Some of the expected features of Edge for Mac include a new privacy dashboard with per-site customization, and feature called Collections, which will let users gather related content for later sharing, browsing, or publishing to apps like Word and Excel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Liverpool vs Barcelona, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction
- Redmi X Flagship To Be Called K20 Pro Reveals Leaked Protective Sticker
- It's Kangana Ranaut Versus Hrithik Roshan on July 26
- Air India Goof Up $300,000 Transaction, Transfers Fund to Nigeria Instead of US Firm
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results