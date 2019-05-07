Take the pledge to vote

Microsoft Build 2019: Chromium-Based Edge Browser is Coming to macOS

Microsoft had recently announced that it was migrating Edge to Chromium, the open-source platform which also offers the base for Google Chrome.

News18.com

May 7, 2019
During the first day of this year’s Build developers conference, Microsoft announced that it is planning to bring its Edge browser to macOS. In a blog post, the company said that the first Dev- and Canary-channel builds are coming "soon" though there is no confirmation about the launch dates for early or finished software.

Microsoft had recently announced that it was migrating Edge to Chromium, the open-source platform which also offers the base for Google Chrome. WIth this move, it should be easier to develop for Edge including third party.

Edge will go on to become Microsoft's first web browser on macOS since Internet Explorer received its last feature update nearly 16 years ago. It was the default web browser for Mac users between 1998 and 2003, until Apple announced Safari on Mac OS X Panther.

Edge is integrated into Windows 10 however it only has 4.49 percent desktop browser market share. Chrome is the leader at 65.81 percent while Internet Explorer is at 9.52 percent with Apple's Safari at just 3.69 percent.

Some of the expected features of Edge for Mac include a new privacy dashboard with per-site customization, and feature called Collections, which will let users gather related content for later sharing, browsing, or publishing to apps like Word and Excel.
