Microsoft Build 2022 Developer Event Taking Place On May 24: Here’s What We Expect To See

Microsoft Build developer conference dates have been confirmed this week, and the company will be hosting the Build 2022 edition from May 24 to May 26 this year. The three-day developer event will look at Microsoft’s growing influence in the enterprise and developer community.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will be presiding over the keynote on the first day, talking about the company’s accomplishments and plans for the years ahead. Microsoft Build 2022 will a digital event, which can be live-streamed by millions from across the globe for free.

Also Read: OnePlus 9 Pro India Prices Slashed By Rs 5,000 Before OnePlus 10 Pro Launch This Week

Microsoft says the registrations for Build 2022 will start from April-end for those interested in the wider range of topics.

Microsoft Build 2022 Event: What We Expect To See

The company hasn’t shared a schedule of the event yet, but like every year, expect Microsoft to shed details on Azure, Microsoft 365 and other tools that are deployed by the developers for their products. Even though Microsoft Build 2022 is spread across three days, you can expect the bulk of the news to trickle down on the first day itself, with Nadella headlining the major news and updates for the company in front of the media and developers.

Advertisement

The rest of the days will include technical sessions for developers, who can interact and network with others from the Microsoft community.

Also Read: You Don’t Need To ‘Hack’ Indigo Check-in Website To Get Mobile Number Of Someone With Whom Your Bag Got Exchanged

Interestingly, this will be the first Build event when a new Windows operating system has been launched. And even though Microsoft doesn’t pitch its event as a platform for Windows-centric announcements, this year’s Build event could be slightly different in that regard.

Unlike Apple and Google, Microsoft strictly reserves its developer conference for software products.

WATCH VIDEO: Why Smartphones Are Becoming Expensive In India, Explains Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B

While the hardware news and updates are shared at another event, later in the year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.