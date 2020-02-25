Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Underlines Importance of Avoiding AI Bias at India Summit

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is in India on a three-day tour, and today hosted the Microsoft Future Decoded summit in Bangalore. The key theme of the conference highlighted the use of Microsoft's cloud and AI tools, as well as enterprise data management technologies in Indian firms and startups. While the primary theme underlined how companies are using key tools such as the Azure platform, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and more, Nadella's keynote also focused on nurturing AI ethics, as well as growing diversity in organisations to avoid bias in artificially intelligent systems.

Sustainable development with AI tools was the key theme, with Nadella highlighting multiple instances from the work that a host of Indian startups are doing. The chief executive of Microsoft spoke about how startups can leverage existing tools such as Azure and build their own custom requirements on top of that, instead of reinventing the entire wheel and building technology platforms from scratch. Among the key takeaways were the aspects of responsible development, AI ethics and using powerful tools to increase scalability of products for companies.

Among some of the key examples were healthcare companies such as Apollo Hospitals and Narayana Health, which in partnership with Microsoft are developing key tools that use a more customised set of AI algorithms to detect ailments such as cardiac issues faster than before. Other companies that highlight the scalability aspect of Microsoft's AI platforms include Myntra, which sees particular benefits during peak sale seasons, when it can streamline order volumes and deliveries using Azure's benefits. Nadella also highlighted how Microsoft's business management software, Dynamics 365, is being roped into the ecosystem to further help with businesses of all scale.

The most important factor was the aspect of promoting diversity in organisations. "The greatest way to beat the limitations of AI, such as AI bias, is by exposing it to greater diversity, which helps the tools generate a diverse set of use cases without being biased towards any. This will be a crucial factor in the future of AI, and how companies and startups use such tools to scale their businesses," Nadella said at his keynote.

Going forward, Nadella expects the total amount of data generated across the world to rise to 175ZB (zetabytes) by 2025, marking a 4x increase from all the world's data today. With such data at hand, Nadella signed off by stating that the ideal scenario for startups and companies would be to leverage this data, along with the evolving powers of AI in areas like natural language processing, services such as Microsoft Teams and more, to see businesses grow much faster and better than they would, earlier.