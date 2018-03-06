English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Closes Renewable Energy Deal For Bengaluru Facility
This deal is part of the Karnataka government's programme to encourage investments in local solar energy operations.
Microsoft completes renewable energy deal for its Bengaluru facility. (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Microsoft on Tuesday said it completed its first renewable energy deal in India which will help power its new office building here with solar power. As part of the deal, the tech giant will purchase three megawatts of solar-powered electricity from Bengaluru-based renewable power producer Atria Power. This will meet 80 percent of the projected electricity needs at the new facility, Microsoft said.
"Investing in local solar energy to help power our new Bengaluru office building is good for Microsoft, good for India and good for the environment," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.
This deal is part of the Karnataka government's programme to encourage investments in local solar energy operations, and in line with the larger Indian government goal to ramp up solar power generation to 100 gigawatts by 2022. "This deal will help us grow sustainably and supports the growth of the Indian solar energy industry, so that the entire country can more easily and reliably access clean electricity," Maheshwari added.
This is Microsoft's first solar energy agreement in India, and one of the first in Asia -- the company completed a new solar agreement in Singapore last week.
Once completed, this project will bring Microsoft's total global direct procurement in renewable energy projects to nearly 900 megawatts.
"Microsoft, like India, has ambitious commitments to use more renewable energy," said Rob Bernard, Chief Environmental Strategist, Microsoft.
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
