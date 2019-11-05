Microsoft Combines Word, Excel and Powerpoint Into a Single Office App for Mobile

Microsoft on Monday released an all-new office app for iOS and Android devices users. The company announced the latest development at the Ignite conference in Florida. The new office app is a combination of three popular apps: Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Earlier, Microsoft had individual apps for them. The latest roll-out was brought to improve mobile productivity. "With the new Actions pane, you can intuitively complete a variety of common on-the-go tasks, such as creating and signing PDFs and sharing files between devices," said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.

Launched as a public preview, the new Office app is available to Android users through the Google Play Store and to iOS users through Apple's TestFlight programme. The app uses the unique advantages of mobile devices to make content creation easier. For instance, you can snap the picture of a document and turn it into an editable word file, or transform tables from a printed page to Excel.

The company also announced the general availability of the all-new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser set for a January 15 release. The all-new Microsoft Edge offers the enterprise new tab page, where users will have direct access to Microsoft 365 files. Microsoft Edge is now available across devices, including Windows 10, Windows 8x, Windows 7, macOS, iOS and Android, said the company.

Users with Android devices can take part in the public review by signing up here.

