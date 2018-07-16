English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Microsoft Could be Working on Android-Powered Smartphone
The report also reveals that the new smartphone will not be a part of the Lumia series seen before by Microsoft.
Photo for representation. (Image: AFP)
Microsoft has not given out any details as far as smartphones are concerned since the Lumia series was discontinued. However, there have been rumours recently of Microsoft working on a Surface phone. According to a report by Windows Latest, there could soon be a new Android-powered smartphone by the tech giants. Microsoft’s engineering team are said to be ‘actively working’ on bringing the alleged new model to life. The report quotes a conversation with a Microsoft Store representative.
The screenshots of the text conversation shared in the report don’t give much information about the design, specifications or release date of the alleged Microsoft Android-powered device. However, the conversation does reveal that the smartphone will not have Windows 10. Additionally, the smartphone is said to be a part of a mysterious new line of Microsoft branded devices which will run on Android OS.
The report also reveals that the new smartphone will not be a part of the Lumia series seen before by Microsoft. Also, the new Android-powered devices will reportedly be sold on the Microsoft Store. Although the report may not come as a surprise for most, there has been no official word the upcoming products to be launched by Microsoft.
