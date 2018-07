Microsoft Could be Working on Android-Powered Smartphone

Microsoft has not given out any details as far as smartphones are concerned since the Lumia series was discontinued. However, there have been rumours recently of Microsoft working on a Surface phone. According to a report by Windows Latest, there could soon be a new Android-powered smartphone by the tech giants. Microsoft’s engineering team are said to be ‘actively working’ on bringing the alleged new model to life. The report quotes a conversation with a Microsoft Store representative.The screenshots of the text conversation shared in the report don’t give much information about the design, specifications or release date of the alleged Microsoft Android-powered device. However, the conversation does reveal that the smartphone will not have Windows 10. Additionally, the smartphone is said to be a part of a mysterious new line of Microsoft branded devices which will run on Android OS.The report also reveals that the new smartphone will not be a part of the Lumia series seen before by Microsoft. Also, the new Android-powered devices will reportedly be sold on the Microsoft Store. Although the report may not come as a surprise for most, there has been no official word the upcoming products to be launched by Microsoft.