Microsoft Could Give Apple A New Headache, Here’s What It Means

Microsoft is making a comeback in the web browser, which could worry Apple in the near future. The alarm bells have already been sounded, because Microsoft’s Edge browser is close to overtaking Apple’s Safari browser in the market.

According to a new industry report, Edge now has a market share of 9.54 percent, and just 0.3 percent behind Safari in the charts, which currently has a share of 9.84 in the segment. And the gap has been narrowed over the past few months, so it is not an anomaly which will surely be a concern for Apple.

The web browser market is led by Google Chrome and that is hardly surprising. Google’s browser has a whopping 65.3 percent market share. After Safari and Edge, you have Mozilla Firefox on the list with 9.18 percent share.

These figures tell you the picture of desktop usage. But when it comes to mobile browsers, Safari has a strong lead in second position, where again Chrome is the leader with over 60 percent share. Edge is yet to crack that form factor and Microsoft should be eyeing the segment in the future.

So, what has enabled Edge to come close to surpassing Safari in the market? The fact that both Chrome and Edge run on the same Chromium engine means users get more or less the same set of features. While Microsoft has added its own layer of privacy tools.

Safari has been undergoing changes in its UI which was showcased at the WWDC last year. And that seems to have irked the users who found the browser ‘less intuitive’. These people had enough and looked at alternatives. Those who didn’t move to Chrome, have most likely picked Edge as their default browser. Going by these figures, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Edge overtake Safari as the second most popular web browser on desktop in a few months time.

Such a feat is big for Microsoft which has hardly covered itself in glory over the years with abysmal products like the Internet Explorer.

