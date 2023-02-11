Microsoft Could Soon Introduce ChatGPT-like AI To Word, PowerPoint And Outlook: Report

Days after announcing OpenAI’s integration with Bing, Microsoft is all set to take another major step forward in its effort to push and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its core productivity suite. The Redmond-based tech giant is reportedly planning to demonstrate its latest AI model—Prometheus to its popular software, including Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

The details of Microsoft’s productivity plans for integrating OpenAI’s language AI technology will be revealed in the coming weeks, according to sources cited by The Verge. And, an announcement is expected in March—suggesting that Microsoft wants the pie all for itself—much before rivals like Google enter the scene.

Additionally, it has been reported that Microsoft has been testing OpenAI’s GPT models with Outlook to enhance search capabilities and email responses, as well as incorporating the technology into Word to improve writing. Now, it remains to be seen what real world improvements such an implementation might bring to the table.

Microsoft’s motivation to make the most of its billion-dollar investment in OpenAI is driven by its competition with rival Google. In the midst of the AI competition, Microsoft brought forward its Bing announcement to earlier this month, ahead of its originally anticipated date in late February. At the event, the company unveiled its updated Bing search engine, driven by the next-generation ChatGPT AI.

The new Bing experience offers a preview of the company’s capabilities, providing users with an enhanced search experience that offers more complete answers, a convenient chat feature, and the ability to generate content.

The newly updated Bing search engine has been made available to the public, however, there is a waitlist.

