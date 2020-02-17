Take the pledge to vote

Microsoft Could Soon Launch AI-Assisted Feature Outlook Spaces

Microsoft's Outlook Spaces will use artificial intelligence to organise emails, meetings, calendar appointments, to-do lists, notes and documents.

IANS

February 17, 2020
(Source: Twitter/ MSPoweruser)

Microsoft is working on a new feature called "Outlook Spaces" that would allow users to organise emails, meetings, calendar appointments, to-do lists, notes and documents into easy-to-follow project areas. With the "Spaces' feature, users can also include any relevant links and more at one single place, thus improving productivity at work. "Outlook Spaces" will also use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist consumers, MSPoweruser reported on Sunday.

A video showing "Outlook Spaces" was posted by a user on Twitter over the weekend. "Spaces helps you organise your emails, meetings, and docs into easy-to-follow project spaces. Forget worrying about dropping the ball; Spaces helps you stay effortlessly on top of what matters," posted the user.

The feature "pulls together your documents, emails and events using the search terms you provide here. In upcoming releases, we'll be using AI to assist in discovering and grouping work items into Spaces".


| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
