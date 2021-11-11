Microsoft Cuts OneDrive App Sync Support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1

Microsoft is attempting to get more consumers to upgrade to newer versions of Windows OS. As Microsoft‘s blog post suggests, the OneDrive desktop application will stop synchronising with personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 PCs on March 1, 2022. From January 1 onwards, the programme will no longer get updates. However, you may still manually move files through the web, but this is plainly inconvenient if you frequently access cloud files from an ageing PC.

Customers of the Business plan will be no better off. Microsoft is linking corporate OneDrive compatibility to the Windows cycle for applicable PCs. Users of Windows 7 and 8.1 in the office have till January 10, 2023 (the expiration of extended support for both versions); however, Windows 8 users are already out of chance. The firm wasn’t shy about explaining why. Microsoft announced the end of support for OneDrive in favour of focusing resources on new technologies and OS, and to give consumers the most up-to-date and safe experience possible, according to a post on its Tech Community site.

“If you are currently using one of these operating systems, we recommend upgrading your operating system to either Windows 10 or Windows 11 to avoid disruption," the blog post read. In other words, Microsoft sincerely desires that you update to Windows 10 or Windows 11.

This isn’t a wholly surprising move. Microsoft has long struggled to persuade certain customers to upgrade to newer Windows versions, to the point that businesses and governments would opt for paying for special maintenance contracts rather than updates.

All Windows 10 customers will be able to download the operating system for free if their computer satisfies the minimal specifications of a dual-core 64-bit CPU, a minimum of 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB of free disk space. They would also require UEFI, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0, Secure Boot compatible firmware, and a graphics card that is DirectX 12 or subsequent.

In contrast to Windows 10, which received two significant feature upgrades each year, Windows 11 will get only one major feature update per year. In addition, Microsoft intends to end support for Windows 10 in October 2025.

