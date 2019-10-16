Microsoft Defender Gets Tamper Protection Feature for All Windows 10 Devices
The Tamper Protection feature prevents third-party apps from making changes in Microsoft Defender antivirus' settings.
Image for Representation
Microsoft has announced that the Tamper Protection feature for its anti-virus solution Microsoft Defender, is now available for all enterprises and consumers. It will be enabled by default on all Windows 10 Home users, with the rollout being delivered in stages. Meanwhile, enterprise users can enable it across an organisation’s computer suite by using Microsoft Intune. The Tamper Protection feature prevents malware from changing the settings on Microsoft Defender antivirus to make the system vulnerable to attacks. Before Tamper Protection, it was possible for third-party apps and software to disable virus, threat, real-time and cloud-delivered protection, turn off behaviour monitoring, and remove security intelligence updates.
Once enabled, Tamper Protection will provide additional protection against changes to key security features, including restricting changes not made directly through the Windows Security app. The feature was first tested in December 2018 when it was rolled out to Windows Insiders previews. Later, Microsoft introduced Tamper Protection in Windows 10 version 1903, but it had to be manually enabled and was available selectively. Now, after months of testing the feature on the commercial version of the Microsoft Defender, the feature has been made accessible to all Microsoft Defender users.
To check whether the feature is enabled on your Windows 10 device, click on the Start button, then start typing “Windows Security” and click the link that appears. Then click on Virus and threat protection. Under the section, there's a link to Manage settings. Clicking that will reveal if Tamper Protection is available as an option yet on your system and whether it is enabled. Meanwhile, Microsoft has also announced that it “will continue working on this feature, including building support for older Windows versions.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Pixel 4 isn't Coming to India and Desi Fanboys are Upset With Sundar Pichai
- Supermodel Bella Hadid is World's Most Beautiful Woman According to Science
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C at Rs 6499 Lands Ahead of Peak Pollution Season
- There is a Strong Medical Case For Using Masks And Air Purifiers Against Pollution
- Mercedes-Benz G 350 d Launched at Rs 1.5 Crore in India