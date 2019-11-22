Microsoft Delays Surface Earbuds to Next Year, as Things Aren’t Quite Right

Microsoft will not be launching the Surface Earbuds this year, as it was initially indicated. The launch of these wireless earbuds has been delayed till Spring 2020, because apparently, some work still needs to be done to make them work properly. The $249.99 (around Rs 17,700 before taxes etc.) Surface Earbuds were unveiled last month alongside the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and the Surface X computing devices. This is not something that we would brush aside lightly, because in the perfect scenario, Microsoft would have wanted to get its challenger for the Apple AirPods out of the door and into stores as quickly as possible. Even more so now that the AirPods Pro have been launched and are available to customers.

This delay was confirmed by Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, in a tweet. He says, “Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time…sometimes more than we planned on. To ensure we deliver the best possible experience for you, our fans & customers, Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide in Spring 2020 #Surface.” This tweet doesn’t tell us what exactly is the reason for the delay, and if there are specific issues that the Surface Earbuds may be struggling with. But then again, that is to be expected. But clearly, Microsoft is missing out on the season end holiday sales with these wireless earbuds, and that’ll be bad news, because they surely would have factored in those sales into whatever estimates they had in place.

The Surface Earbuds have a rather unique disc-like design, which you may or may not like. The company had touted the noise cancellation capabilities, the ability to use the dictation feature with Microsoft’s Office apps and up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.