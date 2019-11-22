Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Microsoft Delays Surface Earbuds to Next Year, as Things Aren’t Quite Right

It is hard to believe that the new Apple AirPods Pro didn’t have anything to do with this delay.

Vishal Mathur | @vishalmathur85

Updated:November 22, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Microsoft Delays Surface Earbuds to Next Year, as Things Aren’t Quite Right
It is hard to believe that the new Apple AirPods Pro didn’t have anything to do with this delay.

Microsoft will not be launching the Surface Earbuds this year, as it was initially indicated. The launch of these wireless earbuds has been delayed till Spring 2020, because apparently, some work still needs to be done to make them work properly. The $249.99 (around Rs 17,700 before taxes etc.) Surface Earbuds were unveiled last month alongside the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and the Surface X computing devices. This is not something that we would brush aside lightly, because in the perfect scenario, Microsoft would have wanted to get its challenger for the Apple AirPods out of the door and into stores as quickly as possible. Even more so now that the AirPods Pro have been launched and are available to customers.

This delay was confirmed by Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, in a tweet. He says, “Product-making is about the relentless pursuit to get all the details right, which takes time…sometimes more than we planned on. To ensure we deliver the best possible experience for you, our fans & customers, Surface Earbuds will now launch worldwide in Spring 2020 #Surface.” This tweet doesn’t tell us what exactly is the reason for the delay, and if there are specific issues that the Surface Earbuds may be struggling with. But then again, that is to be expected. But clearly, Microsoft is missing out on the season end holiday sales with these wireless earbuds, and that’ll be bad news, because they surely would have factored in those sales into whatever estimates they had in place.

The Surface Earbuds have a rather unique disc-like design, which you may or may not like. The company had touted the noise cancellation capabilities, the ability to use the dictation feature with Microsoft’s Office apps and up to 24 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram