Microsoft 'Drops The Gun' After Facebook, Google; to Ditch Pistol Emoji For Windows

After Google and Facebook replaced the 'pistol' emoji with a 'water gun' emoji, a recent tweet by Microsoft reveals that the tech giant is planning to do the same. A tweet on Thursday by Microsoft read "We are in the process of evolving our emojis to reflect our values and the feedback we've received." The tweet also displayed a "water gun" emoji alongside. In a move to fight the prevailing gun culture, Samsung, WhatsApp and Twitter replaced the 'pistol emoji' following Apple which launched a "water gun" emoji in its "iOS 10" update.However, Microsoft has not mentioned as to when the company will implement this change in Windows 10.To recall, Apple was the first one to replace the Gun emoji with a toy water gun emoji back in August 2016. Starting with the rollout of iOS 10, Apple iPhone and iPad users could use the toy water gun emoji-only. The squirt gun still looked like a pistol, however, to recipients who viewed the message on a non-Apple device. Gun-control advocates had urged Apple to dump the handgun emoji.More recently, Facebook and WhatsApp also ditched the gun emoji in favour of a toy representation of the same. With this move, all the tech giants aim to tackle the notorious gun culture spread out across different parts of the US and the world.(With inputs from IANS)