Microsoft Edge Based on Chromium is Now Available to All; Google Chrome Finally Gets Competition

Microsoft has launched the much awaited final version of the new Edge web browser, which is based on the Chromium platform. The browser is available for Windows and macOS, and a Linux version is likely to arrive soon. This comes just an year after Microsoft confirmed its plans to make a Google Chrome like version of the Edge web browser, based on Chromium. At this time, Windows 10 and Apple macOS users on MacBooks and iMacs will need to manually download the new Edge web browser. However, Microsoft intends to push this update to all Windows 10 users in the coming months, as part of a Windows 10 Update, to fully replace the current Edge browser. Microsoft is also releasing this version of Edge to OEMs now, which means new PCs and laptops being launched in the coming months will integrate the Chromium-based Edge Browser on Windows 10 by default.

This Edge is built upon the open-source Chromium project, like the very popular Google Chrome. At this time, if you are upgrading the previous version of Edge with the new Edge web browser, you will be able to move your data along seamlessly. If you are installing this for the first time on a macOS machine, for instance, you can import data from the Google Chrome web browser. This includes your browser history, open tabs, passwords and saved payment details. Microsoft says that a more detailed sync set-up will be launched later this year. The privacy and data security features have been enhanced as well and the Microsoft Defender SmartScreen will scan for malware and phishing schemes.

The new Microsoft Edge browser will also support Netflix 4K playback with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, on computing devices that support these formats.

