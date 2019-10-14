Microsoft Edge for iOS Beta Adds Dark Mode Support, Tracking Prevention

A month after Microsoft Edge came up with dark mode support for Android phones, it is now adding the feature to iOS beta. The new feature comes with the latest update which can be downloaded from the Test Flight app found on the App Store. This will take the app to version 44.9.0. The new update comes with a native dark mode option available on iOS 13 and Tracking Prevention feature.

The Microsoft Edge browser app in Test Flight syncs the dark mode with the setting on iOS 13. Additionally, it introduces the Tracking Prevention feature, which as its name describes, stops online advertisers and analytical firms from following your location through the Edge browser app.

The new update was spotted by MSPoweruser, which has also listed a few more changes. It mentioned that the update adds more options to the list of available search engines that can be used with the browser app. Additionally, it has also fixed a few general bugs and comes with improved performance. Now, with the iOS version of Microsoft Edge, one can also browse the internet using their voice. There is also an InPrivate mode, which prevents Edge on the desktop from saving your history, internet files and cookies collected by the mobile Edge app. While the currently available version of the Microsoft Edge in the App Store is 44.8.7, the update comes along the beta version in the Test Flight app is running 44.9.0.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.