Microsoft Edge for iOS Beta Adds Dark Mode Support, Tracking Prevention
The latest update for Microsoft Edge comes with native dark mode option on iOS 13 and Tracking Prevention feature, which keeps your location hidden from online advertisers.
Image for Representation
A month after Microsoft Edge came up with dark mode support for Android phones, it is now adding the feature to iOS beta. The new feature comes with the latest update which can be downloaded from the Test Flight app found on the App Store. This will take the app to version 44.9.0. The new update comes with a native dark mode option available on iOS 13 and Tracking Prevention feature.
The Microsoft Edge browser app in Test Flight syncs the dark mode with the setting on iOS 13. Additionally, it introduces the Tracking Prevention feature, which as its name describes, stops online advertisers and analytical firms from following your location through the Edge browser app.
The new update was spotted by MSPoweruser, which has also listed a few more changes. It mentioned that the update adds more options to the list of available search engines that can be used with the browser app. Additionally, it has also fixed a few general bugs and comes with improved performance. Now, with the iOS version of Microsoft Edge, one can also browse the internet using their voice. There is also an InPrivate mode, which prevents Edge on the desktop from saving your history, internet files and cookies collected by the mobile Edge app. While the currently available version of the Microsoft Edge in the App Store is 44.8.7, the update comes along the beta version in the Test Flight app is running 44.9.0.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Shows How to Stretch in Her Monday Motivation Pics, See Here
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Step Out Together for Sunday Brunch with Kids, See Pics
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Announces Sidharth Shukla to be Rashami Desai's Slave, She Refuses
- NASA Satellite Images Show Fires Still Burning May Be Reason for Poor Air Quality in North India