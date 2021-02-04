Microsoft Edge Gets New Download Interface That Shows Downloads in One Place With Progress Ring

Microsoft Edge is getting a new downloads interface where a new section will appear in the top-right corner of the browser that will show all the active downloads. The new interface from Microsoft, which is already available in the Edge Canary and Dev channels, now takes less space and is easier to dismiss. The download button on new downloads has a progress ring, allowing users to monitor the overall download progress from the toolbar itself. This comes after many users had criticised the current downloads menu on Microsoft Edge, saying it is sometimes hard to notice new downloads in the tray located at the bottom of the window.

Microsoft Edge users will also get the option to switch back to the old interface once the update is rolled out. After the update, a new button will appear in the top-right corner of Edge, showing all active downloads in one place. Users can dismiss it and click on the downloads button to view all the downloads again if they wish to do so. Users can pause, restart, or cancel a download in progress by either hovering over or right-clicking on the files in the list.

There is also a 'See More' button to view and manage past downloads on Microsoft Edge. The progress ring on the downloads button will show users the status of their downloads. The downloads menu option can also be pinned, allowing users to monitor downloads all the time. Microsoft, in its blog post, said that the downloads progress ring will change into a green checkmark once a download is complete.