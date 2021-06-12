Microsoft Edge Has a Great Hidden Browser Game Called Surf, and It Is Getting an Update

We all know the dinosaur-jump game on Google Chrome that appears when there is no internet - its a great way to kill some time and procrastinate, as we wait for connections to get restored and go back to surfing the internet. However, most of us don’t know that there is a similar tool on Microsoft Edge that is built specifically for killing time. Its called Surf. The browser game challenges players to surf as far as possible without colliding with obstacles or falling prey to a sea monster. The game has now received a host of updates with the latest early-access build for Edge.

According to William Devereux, Senior Program Manager for Edge, Surf now has a new set of obstacles, a streamlines character selection menu, a way to share scores with friends, as well as a number of bug fixes that improve performance. The latest version of the game is currently available to members of the early access program only, via the Windows Canary channel. Surf can be played by all Microsoft Edge users by typing “edge://surf" into the address bar. With this update, Microsoft has taken the concept of hidden browser games to another level with Surf. The game features multiple playable characters, charming pixel art visuals, and a power-up system. The game also has three game modes - Endless, Time Trial, and Zig-Zag and can be controlled via the keyoard, mouse, touch, and the Xbox or PlayStation controllers, if connected to the computer.

