Microsoft Edge Latest Update Brings New Themes, Password Monitor and Sleeping Tabs

Microsoft has released a new update for its Edge web browser. The new update brings a host of new features including sleeping tabs, new themes, a new password manager, and improvements to performance. This update comes about a year after Microsoft launched its Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge. Microsoft has introduced 24 new themes, giving users plenty of options to personalise their browser.

Out of the 24 new themes, some have been imported straight from Xbox, including themes based on Halo, Gears, Forza, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Sea of Thieves, and more. The themes apply a new background on the new tab page and the tabs, address bar, and other elements also take the look of the theme. Microsoft is also incorporating more elements of its Fluent design system into Edge, beginning with the browser's icons, which have been given a rounder and softer appearance with the latest update. Microsoft further said that it plans to bring more Fluent design elements to more products.

Sleeping Tabs on Edge are designed to boost browser performance by improving memory and CPU resource usage. Microsoft said that when users have several tabs open, Edge will rebase system resources for inactive tabs to help power new or existing tabs as well as other applications, preventing slowdowns and sluggishness.

The new password manager feature, on the other hand, is being called Password Monitor and it will notify users if and when their passwords are compromised. This means that the next time a user's password saved on Edge is included in a third party breach, users will be notified to change it. That way, Edge helps users minimise potential damage, particularly if they have reused that password elsewhere. Microsoft's new feature uses a new type of approach called homomorphic encryption that ensures that no one at Microsoft or any other third party can see your passwords.

In terms of improved privacy, Microsoft has introduced extra transparency to help users manage specific site permissions. Users will be able to control which sites share location, camera, and microphone access. Users can also review, edit, and reset permissions.