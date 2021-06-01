Microsoft Edge Users Reporting Bugs, Annoying Pop-Up Messages With Version 91

Microsoft last week released an update to its web browser, Edge 91. The update came with a bunch of new features and Microsoft claimed that with the latest update, Microsoft Edge is the fastest web browser for Windows 10. However, since the release, users have been reporting constant bugs and problems while using the new version of the Microsoft web browser. Microsoft Edge 91 brought a host of new features like Price History, personalised news, sleeping tabs, startup boost, and more. Users have been reporting bugs with the latest version of Microsoft Edge since the update. Let us take a look at what all bugs users of the Microsoft Edge are facing since the version 91 update.

One of the most commonly-reported issue is that the users are experiencing a new Microsoft Edge nag screen that continuously shows on startup asking users if they want to ‘Use recommended browser settings.’ For some users, if they close the dialog or specify not to update the browser settings, the nag screen continues to show when they restart the browser. According to a report in Bleeping Computer, users can turn off the Microsoft Edge nag screen by disabling the ‘Show feature and workflow recommendations’ flag in the browser. Apart from this, users have also reported that the browser is no longer honoring their configured startup page and is opening a New Tab page instead.

Apart from the abovementioned issues, Microsoft Edge users are reporting other strange issues with the latest version. For example, a missing “+" symbol to open a new tab or unable to use the middle mouse button to open items in their favourite folder. Some users have said that they were able to fix the issues after resetting the browser to default settings.

Microsoft released the Microsoft Edge version 91 update last week. The new update brought new features to the browser like sleeping tabs, Startup Boost, new shopping features, more power and efficiency, and more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here