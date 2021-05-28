Microsoft Edge Version 91 Makes It The Best Browser For Shopping Online; Brings Performance Upgrades

Microsoft on Thursday released the Microsoft Edge 91 version. The Edge 91 version update was confirmed earlier this week at Microsoft’s Build conference. It has been on the release schedule for months, and comes right on schedule. Microsoft claims that this update makes Edge the fastest web browser for Windows 10. The new update comes with features like sleeping tabs, Startup Boost, new shopping features, more efficient usage, and more. “Microsoft Edge will be the best performing browser on Windows 10 when Microsoft Edge 91 releases later this week," Microsoft had said in a blog post earlier. Microsoft’s new Startup Boost and sleeping tabs features are the two most integral features towards a more powerful and efficient Microsoft Edge.

The Startup Boost feature was first rolled out in Edge back in March, with claims that it will make the browser launch up to 41 percent faster. Similarly, the sleeping tabs feature was also introduced earlier this year and was designed to improve browser performance. In this feature, Edge automatically releases system resources for inactive tabs, which helps new tabs run better or stop the browser from hogging memory and CPU resources for tabs that are not in use. Microsoft is also working on a performance mode for Edge that is being tested currently.

In terms of new shopping features, Microsoft Edge is bringing a feature called Bing Rebates. This will allow users to get cashbacks from purchases at over 300 stores. This in addition to an already in-place feature that finds coupons for users. Another feature will let you see the price history of a certain product. It also tells what was the recent highest price and lowest price of the product.

Apart from these, users can customise their browser themes. This again, comes as an extra functionality over the option of adding themes through the Add-ons store. Users can also customise what you see on the new tab page (finally!).

