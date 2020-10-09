Microsoft Edge Will Now Offer Inbuilt Price Comparison, Screenshot and Video Calling Tools

Microsoft Edge, the new Chromium-based version, has received a bunch of new features as part of its latest update. The new features coming to the platform include an integrated price comparison tool, an in-built screenshot tool, free video calling and an updated Edge theme. The development was shared by a Microsoft executive on the company’s official blog on October 8. The post also added that Microsoft will also be improving security features on the Edge browser, in a bid to prevent phishing attacks and other malware threats.

Starting with the price comparison tool, Microsoft stated that users can now compare prices of products seamlessly. "When you click 'compare price to other retailers,' you'll see a list of prices of that item across other retailers along with direct links to the pages so that you can quickly complete your purchase," wrote Liat Ben-Zur, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, in the official post.

Additionally, the Microsoft-developed search engine, Bing will also show users cashback offers on products from the participating merchants right on the search results page. The displayed cashback offers are part of the Bing Rebates feature. Both the new updates are rolling out in the U.S. ahead of the holiday season. The availability of price comparison tool and Bing Rebates in the international market remain unclear.

Microsoft Edge is also introducing an in-built screenshot option that can be accessed by clicking the three horizontal dots at the top-right corner of the browser. Users can take a screenshot of an entire Web page by selecting the "Web Capture" option. Moreover, users can directly share the screenshot to others via the share button. The Web Capture option is rolling out starting today to the Insider channels.

Another exciting feature Edge is introducing is the in-built video calling services, namely Meet Now that can last up to 24 hours. The company says that users can easily create a link to share with up to 50 friends without having to sign up or download extra tools. "This experience will start to roll out to Edge this month, and will be available in Outlook on the Web and on the Windows 10 taskbar in the coming weeks, making it easier than ever to connect with your loved ones this holiday season," the blog post read.

Lastly, the Edge browser is further introducing a new Wonder Woman 1984 theme, to be made available soon. Users can also set their own custom image for the default Web page by heading to Settings > Custom > Upload. Other features like Pinterest integration to Collections and improved PDF support are also announced.