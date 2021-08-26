Microsoft India, along with Ernst & Young and Elets Technomedia has launched the first edition of the Education Innovation Summit. This Education Innovation Summit seeks to bring together education influencers and lawmakers across India to facilitate a dialogue on education transformation in the country, using technology to create a futuristic learning ecosystem. The Summit will open a dialogue on the role of technology to transform education, improve learning outcomes and better prepare students across India for the new world of work.

The first leg of the Summit was hosted today in Uttar Pradesh. Education influencers and public sector officials across the state came together to discuss the need for transforming every classroom across the state into a modern virtual classroom, helping students get a world-class education irrespective of geographical and linguistic barriers or accessibility needs. Anchoring these discussions, Microsoft shared its commitment to partner with the state, making available the technology and tools required to accelerate digital growth, empowering learners and educators to achieve more.

The event saw participation from senior government and public sector officials of Uttar Pradesh including Mr Satish Chandra Dwivedi, Minister of Basic Education, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Mr Rishirendra Kumar, (IAS), Special Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics & Managing Director, Uptron Powertronics, Ltd Corporation, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, and Mr Kumar Vineet, Special Secretary, Department of IT and Electronics & Managing Director, UPDESCO and Sheetron India Ltd, Govt of Uttar Pradesh. Other speakers included Amit Pawar, Education Solution Lead, Devices and Platform at Microsoft Asia Pacific, Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector at Microsoft India, Dr Vinnie Jauhari, Director, Education Advocacy at Microsoft India, Dr Avantika Tomar, Executive Director at Ernst & Young, and Dr Ravi Gupta, Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief of Elets Technomedia.

Dialogue at the event spanned a host of subjects including bridging the digital learning divide, bringing the National Education Policy 2020 to life, the role of information and communications technology training at schools to lay the foundation for the future of learning and a Microsoft Technology Center showcase of the modern digital classroom in action.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here