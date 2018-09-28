English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Ending Support For Skype 7-Classic
"Support for 'Skype versions 7', and below will end on November 1, 2018 on desktop devices and November 15, 2018 on mobile and tablet devices," the company wrote in a blog post late on Thursday.
Microsoft Ending Support For Skype 7-Classic (photo for representation)
Microsoft has decided to put an end to "Skype 7.0 -- Classic" version in November and will focus on improving "Skype 8" with better features based on user feedbacks. "Support for 'Skype versions 7', and below will end on November 1, 2018 on desktop devices and November 15, 2018 on mobile and tablet devices," the company wrote in a blog post late on Thursday.
The company would, however, allow users to use the older versions, while giving them time to shift to newer Skype updates. "We're continuing to work on your most requested features. Recently we launched call recording and have started to roll out the ability to search within a conversation. You'll soon be able to add phone numbers to existing contacts, have more control over your availability status, and more," the post added.
Earlier in September, Microsoft redesigned Skype's interface for both mobile and desktop, simplifying its voice calling, video chatting and messaging features. The video-and-voice app also rolled out end-to-end encryption for private conversations on the platform. It is not clear how long "Skype Classic" would continue operating after the company ceases supporting it.
