Microsoft Ends Support for Windows 10 Version 1803, Users Advised to Update Now to Get New Features

Microsoft has announced that the company will no provide updates to PCs running Windows 10 version 1809 (aka October 2018 Update) as it will no longer support the outdated operating system. Originally, support for the Windows 10 version 1809 was supposed to end early this year; however, it was delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore giving more time to users and IT professional to update their systems. As a result, users with Windows 10 Home or Pro editions of Windows 10 version 1809 will not receive monthly security and quality updates containing protections from the latest security threats. To update to latest Windows OS, users can head to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update .

Although several users are likely using the Windows 10 version 1909 as Microsoft started rolling out the automatic update last December, the newer version might be unavailable to those who turned off automatic updates. Typically, Microsoft brings new features for Windows 10 versions for 18 months, although this time it was extended by six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, users with Windows 10 Enterprise or Windows 10 Education version 1809 will receive support until May 2021. To recall, the Windows 10 version 1809 during the initial rollout-phase did not see a favourable start as users with the software version reported that their files were getting deleted. According to Neowin, the company had soon pulled down the update, and five weeks later, it re-released the Windows 10 October Update (version 1809).

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that the company would end support for the Windows 10 version 1903 and Windows 10 Server version 1903 on December 8. To keep users protected, the company would soon begin updating devices running Windows 10 version 1903 to Windows 10 version 1909. Notably, Microsoft is also phasing out some of its services that were originally available with old Windows versions. For instance, the company is gradually shifting users from its Control Panel to the Settings app. Additionally, its old internet browser, Internet Explorer 11 is also nearing the end with several Microsoft services stopping its support starting month.