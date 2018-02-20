English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Ends Push Notification Support For Windows 7, 8 Phones
Once the support ends, devices running on these versions of the Windows operating systems would no longer receive notifications and additional live tile updates.
Microsoft ends push notifications for Windows 7, 8 Phones.
Microsoft has announced that it is ending support for all push notifications for Windows Phone 7.5 and Windows Phone 8.0 devices starting from Tuesday.
"Windows Phone 7.5 and Windows Phone 8.0 have reached their end of support dates and thus services for these versions of Windows will be discontinued over time," the company wrote in a blog late Monday.
Once the support ends, devices running on these versions of the Windows operating systems would no longer receive notifications and additional live tile updates, as well as the "Find my phone" feature, would no longer locate a users smartphone.
Microsoft has spared device running Windows 8.1 and 10 mobile.
"Notification services will continue to function for Windows Phone 8.1 at this time and newer phones running Windows 10 Mobile are still fully supported," the company added.
Last year in July, Microsoft ended all support to Windows Phone 8.1 and millions of devices running on this operating system.
