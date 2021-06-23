Microsoft Expands Designed for Xbox Program To Include Three New Monitors: All You Need to Know

Microsoft is expanding its Designed for Xbox program to include more monitors and displays. Some gaming monitors will now include a new “Gaming Features for Xbox" badge that will indicate that they support the latest HDMI 2.0 technology with variable refresh rates, HDR, and 4K at 120Hz support for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. At least three HDMI 2.1 displays are getting this new badge, including a new 55-inch Philips Momentum display. The Momentum supports 4K resolution at 120Hz with AMDs FreeSync Premium Pro, an Xbox picture mode, and DisplayHDR 1000 support. Microsoft said that it has worked with Philips to validate the display for the latest Xbox consoles. It will launch this summer for $1,599.99 (roughly Rs 1,18,900).

Apart from Philips, Asus also has a 43-inch monitor that includes 4K at 120Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and DisplayHDR 1000 support. A special Xbox edition will also include an Xbox mode that will bring custom colour, contrast, and hue settings. This will be available in October and will be priced at $1,399 (roughly Rs 1,04,000). The third monitor that is getting the new “Designed for Xbox" badge is a 28-inch Acer Xbox Edition gaming monitor. This monitor also supports 4K at 120Hz with a low 1ms response time, support for DisplayHDR 400, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. The Acer monitor also lets users quickly switch between multiple PCs with a single keyboard, mouse, and monitor setup via a built-in KVM switch. The Acer XV282K KV Xbox Gaming Monitor will launch this fall at a price of $949.99 (roughly Rs 70,600).

Microsoft said that this is just the start of the Xbox badge for displays, and says that more monitors will join the designed for Xbox program in the future.

