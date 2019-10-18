Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Microsoft Expected to Release Next Windows 10 Update on November 12

Coincidentally, November 12 also happens to be Patch Tuesday, when Microsoft regularly releases software patches, making Windows 10 version 1909 rollout more likely.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 18, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
Microsoft Expected to Release Next Windows 10 Update on November 12
Image for Representation

Windows 10 users are now waiting for the next feature update which was named Windows 10 November 2019 Update by Microsoft last week. Now, according to new leaks, the update will land as early as 12 November. That seems possible as the next Patch Tuesday is on the same day. Patch Tuesday is an unofficial term used when Microsoft regularly releases software patches for its software products. The Windows 10 version 1909 rollout will take place in stages and will be available for everyone using Windows 10 May 2019 update or older with compatible software or drivers.

Patch Tuesday would also help Microsoft roll out compatibility improvements to the PCs with May 2019 Update before installing the November 2019 update in order to make the transition smoother and faster. The latest update is currently available only to those in the Windows Insider Program. Developers and tech enthusiasts enrolled under the programme get early access to the latest releases so that they can test new features and provide feedback. Microsoft has previously said that the Windows 10 November 2019 Update is a small update that focuses on performance improvements and quality enhancements.

Some key additions include the fact that the File Explorer’s search bar can now search within your OneDrive account online. There are new notification management options. The update also adds the ability for new calendar entries to be created directly from the taskbar. Microsoft releases major updates to the OS come about every six months, with the last being the May 2019 Update. Since the November 2019 Update shares the same servicing content as the May version, the download should be faster.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
