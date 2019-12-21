Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Microsoft Explains How to Run Both Versions of Microsoft Edge Simultaneously

For optimum results, ‘Allow Microsoft Edge Side by Side’ browser experience should be enabled before the new version rolls out to your device.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 21, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Microsoft Explains How to Run Both Versions of Microsoft Edge Simultaneously
Image for Representation

Microsoft is soon expected to replace the classic Edge browser with the new Chromium-based Edge. For users, who are worried about getting the classic Edge browser replaced, Microsoft has published a guide on how to use both the browsers at the same time. Microsoft, in a blog post, explains that the process of using both browsers simultaneously involves editing Group Policy. Microsoft says that installing the next version of the Microsoft Edge will result in the current edition to become hidden.

They add that this is because the group policy is set to "Not configured" by default. This results in Microsoft Edge Legacy being hidden when the new version is installed. However, users can still use both versions together. Microsoft says that if one wants to use both versions simultaneously, they can activate the experience by setting the Allow Microsoft Edge Side by Side browser experience group policy to "Enabled".

To enable the side by side browser experience option, Microsoft lists out the steps to enable it.

· Open the Group Policy Editor.

· Under Computer Configuration, go to Administrative Templates>Microsoft Edge Update>Applications.

· Under Applications, select "Allow Microsoft Edge Side by Side browser experience" and then click Edit policy setting.

· Select Enabled and then click OK.

Microsoft also elaborates that for an optimum experience, the ‘Allow Microsoft Edge Side by Side’ browser experience should be enabled before the new version rolls out into users' devices. However, in case that is not done and the newer version already is deployed, one needs to take the following actions, and be aware of a few side effects. For starters ‘Allow Microsoft Edge Side by Side’ browser experience won't take effect until after the installer for the new version of Microsoft Edge is re-run.

Secondly, Microsoft edge Legacy will have to be re-pinned to the Start or Taskbar because it migrated when the new version of Microsoft Edge was deployed. Finally, sites that were pinned to Start or Taskbar for Microsoft Edge Legacy will migrate to the new version of Microsoft Edge.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram