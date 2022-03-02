Microsoft Finally Lets You Install PC Games In Any Folder: Here’s How It Works

Microsoft has brought good news for PC gamers this week. The company’s Xbox app is now capable of letting you install PC games to any folder on your system. The feature comes to those with the Xbox app on Windows 10 or the new Windows 11 operating system. Most users download the games from Windows Store but are restricted to a single folder where the games are installed with all their files.

Now, the system has been tweaked for the convenience of the user as well as helping developers with better backend processes. Microsoft says users don’t even have the reinstall the existing games on their system for the changes to take effect.

Instead, all you have to do is go to the Xbox app and select manage for all the games, so that you make them eligible for the new changes from the company.

The new games that you install from the Windows Store will give users the option to choose the source folder for downloading. This new feature is coming to the Xbox app via a software update, which should be installed by Windows 10 and Windows 11 users right away.

As you might be aware, Microsoft had a fixed location for installing the games before this. You had the WindowsApp folder where all the new games were installed, along with their files. But giving users the flexibility to install the games in any folder also allows them to use the space on their system effectively. You don’t have to keep all the downloaded games in the C: Drive of the PC anymore.

There is no doubting that the new option on the Xbox app is Microsoft’s way to replicate what Steam has done for many years in the industry.

And it is likely that Windows users would appreciate the move, giving them more freedom of how and where the games are stored.

