Microsoft Fixes Bug, Re-Releasing Windows 10 October Update

Microsoft on Wednesday said it has identified and fixed all known issues in the Windows 10 October 2018 update and has begun re-releasing the key update. After some users complained that installing the Windows 10 October update has been wiping off their data, Microsoft last week put a halt to the availability of the update (version 1809). "We have fully investigated all reports of data loss, identified and fixed all known issues in the update, and conducted internal validation," said John Cable, Director of Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery.Microsoft investigated isolated reports of users missing files after updating. "At just two days into the roll-out when we paused, the number of customers taking the October 2018 Update was limited. While the reports of actual data loss are few (one one-hundredth of one per cent of version 1809 installs), any data loss is serious," Cable said in a statement. He added that Microsoft Support and our retail stores customer service personnel are available at no charge to help customers."We will carefully study the results, feedback, and diagnostic data from our Insiders before taking additional steps towards re-releasing more broadly," said Cable. For those impacted by the file deletion bug, Microsoft Support is trying to recover data for users who may have experienced related data loss. "While we cannot guarantee the outcome of any file recovery work, if you have manually checked for updates and believe you have an issue with missing files, please minimise your use of the affected device and contact us directly," Cable said, tendering an apology "for any impact these issues may have had on any of our customers".Users who installed the "Windows 10 October 2018" update complained last week that the process wiped out their user profiles, including documents and photos. An alarming number of users took to social media forums and Microsoft's own support website to complain about the serious issue.