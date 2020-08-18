Microsoft Flight Simulator Becomes One of The Highest Rated PC Games of 2020

Microsoft's Flight Simulator has been named the best scoring PC release of the year, thanks to its 2020 iteration. The game which has been a fixture in the video game world for decades now has scored 94 on Metacritic, surpassing VR's Half-Life: Alyx by a single point. It is also on par with PlayStation's The Last of Us Part 2, which has a score of 94 as well. On the other hand, the game's score puts it ahead of Xbox One's highest score exclusive this year, Ori and the Will of the Wisps which scored 90. Interestingly, the development comes after 14 years since the launch of Flight Simulator X.

As the name suggests, this simplistic flight simulator game developed by Asobo Studio is a Microsoft exclusive and is indeed meant for a very niche audience and fanbase. The game is available for free if users have an Xbox game pass. The price of the game starts at USD 53 (Rs 3,999) for the standard version on both Microsoft Store and on Steam. However, the deluxe version and premium version are priced at USD 80 (Rs 5,999) and USD 107 (Rs 7,999) respectively.

The key highlight of the game is its stunning graphics, weather model, airports, and of course the variety of aircraft ranging from a Beechcraft King Air 350i to Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. To make the game more interesting, Microsoft collaborated with FlightAware to show real-life flights in the game, which includes its arrival and departures as well. Furthermore, Microsoft Flight Simulator offers seven training courses, including Altitudes and Instruments, Take-off and Level Flight, Landing, Traffic Pattern, First Solo Flight, Navigation and First Solo Navigation. According to Microsoft, the average flight duration of these training courses is about 11 minutes.