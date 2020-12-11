Microsoft Flight Simulator Will Come to Xbox Series X|S In Summer 2021, New Trailer Confirms

Microsoft's Flight Simulator was bound to come to Xbox consoles, given that its a game from Microsoft. Now, the company has announced a timeline for the launch, saying that the game will launch for new-generation Xbox consoles at some point in summer 2021 and that it will be available on the Xbox Game Pass from day one. However, it seems like the Flight Simulator game won't be coming to previous generation Xbox consoles including the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and the Xbox One X, as the trailer says that the game is coming to the all-new Xbox, with the Series S and Series X logos, and does not mention previous generation consoles.

If true, this will make Microsoft Flight Simulator the first next-generation exclusive Xbox title, from Xbox Game Studios. The company has, however, said that other games like Halo Infinity will be launched for previous generation Xbox consoles. Microsoft made the announcement on Thursday, December 11 during The Game Awards 2020. The game is already available to play on Windows PC (it was launched on August 18) and blends real-world satellite and photographic data with live weather, air traffic, and more to create a realistic interpretation of the planet. Microsoft Flight Simulator allows players to fly anywhere they want using visual flight rules, as well as more sophisticated navigation techniques.

Now, given the amount of detail, Flight Simulator is a very demanding game. Even state-of-the-art graphics cards from Nvidia and others can't sustain the game running at 30FPS at a 4K resolution. Hence, it makes sense to think that the game may not make it to the previous generation Xbox consoles.