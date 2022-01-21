Microsoft Gaming Chief Says Call of Duty Will Stay on PlayStation After Activision Deal

Microsoft on Friday finally confirmed that it will allow popular first person shooter game Call of Duty (CoD) to stay on Sony PlayStation, after the US tech giant gobbled up CoD maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. In a tweet, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that CoD does have a future on Sony platforms.

“Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honour all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation," said Spencer. “Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship," he added. There were concerns that CoD may become a Microsoft Xbox exclusive franchise.

Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship.— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 20, 2022

ALSO READ: Xbox Game Pass, Metaverse, Mobile Gaming: Microsoft-Activision $70 Bn Deal Has Big Potential

Japanese technology giant Sony, which saw its stock tanked after Microsoft acquired gaming company Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, on Thursday said it expects Satya Nadella-run tech giant to ensure that games like CoD remain available across platforms including its own PlayStation gaming consoles.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Sony Group said: “that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform."

Call of Duty is hugely popular across Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation gaming consoles. Sony has a Call of Duty deal in place with Activision for more than five years.

Spencer earlier said that Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and “we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.