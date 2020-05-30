Microsoft, Google Team Up to Launch New Built-In Spellchecker For Edge & Chrome Users

Google and Microsoft have joined forces to launch a new and improved spellcheck experience for Chrome and Edge users. The new spell-checker, which improves the feature and brings about several new enhancements, replaces the previous Hunspell Spellchecker that was built on open-source proofing tools. According to Microsoft, the new built-in spell-checker brings about a series of benefits that include support for "additional language and dialects, an improved shared custom dictionary, better support for URLs, acronyms, and email addresses."

"This feature was developed as a collaboration between Google and Microsoft engineers in the Chromium project, enabling all Chromium-based browsers to benefit from Windows Spellcheck integration,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft and Google Worked in Tandem

As stated earlier, the Redmond giant worked with Google’s engineers in the Chromium project to launch the new Windows Spellchecker for the browsers. As explained by Microsoft, both the tech giants worked in tandem to make this happen.

“This feature was developed as a collaboration between Google and Microsoft engineers in the Chromium project, enabling all Chromium-based browsers to benefit from Windows Spellcheck integration. Our thanks go out to Guillaume Jenkins and Rouslan Solomakhin (Google), and Bruce Long, Luis Sanchez Padilla, and Siye Liu (Microsoft) for their collaboration on this feature,” Microsoft said.

How To Use Spellcheck in Edge and Chrome

To try your hand at this new feature, you will need to install the Microsoft Edge version 83 on Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. Moreover, if you want to install additional languages in the new spellcheck, you can do that by adding them to the Settings screen of Windows 10 or Edge browser and then enable it from there.

Similarly, if you are a Chrome user and is unable to find the new spellcheck, then you have to enable a flag and get it straight away. You have to head to chrome://flags/ and then search for 'Use the Windows OS spellchecker." Once you enable this setting, you have to restart your Chrome browser to see the changes.