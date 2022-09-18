Microsoft Has A New Security Issue, Govt Says Update Your PC Now

Microsoft has issued a new security update which looks to fix a big security loophole in Windows, which includes the older non-supported versions as well. The security patch for Windows goes way back to Windows 7 which suggests the issue is critical and affects millions of PCs around the world.

The vulnerability, according to Microsoft, if exploited can allow the attacker to access system privileges of your PC, which is a big problem.

The company has issued a security note on the issue, detailing the Windows versions affected, and how everyone should install the new software patch immediately.

Microsoft is worried that attackers might have already exploited the issue, and the update will only help PCs that are not targeted. We are hoping Microsoft gets to the depth of the issue, and helps the affected users, if any, to make sure they do not face heavy damages.

The concern is so high that even the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a security note, alerting Windows PC users in India. The original issue date was September 14 and the severity rating has been listed as high by the security agency.

Windows Versions Affected By Security Issue

-Windows Server 2008 and above

-Windows 7

Windows 8

Windows 8.1

Windows 10

Windows 11

Microsoft has a detailed list of services affected by the vulnerability and you can read about it over here in this post. Interestingly, Microsoft says that for an attacker to exploit this vulnerability, they must already have access and ability to run on the target system.

