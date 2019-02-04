English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Microsoft Has Updated The File Manager App And it Now Works With All Windows 10 Devices
According to the official system requirements, you need to be running at least Windows 10 build 16299, which isn't available on mobile devices yet.
(Image: Microsoft)
Loading...
Microsoft has released its original Windows File Manager as a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app in the Microsoft Store and has made it available for all devices running Windows 10. The Windows File Manager is Microsoft's graphical user interface (GUI) through which end users could see and manipulate files and folders on Windows computers allowing end users to move, copy, rename, print, delete and search files and folders.
The UWP version of Windows File Manager is available to be installed on PC, mobile, Surface Hub and HoloLens, the Microsoft Store listing reads, which is only partially true, Softmedia News reported on Saturday. "According to the official system requirements, you need to be running at least Windows 10 build 16299, which isn't available on mobile devices, so listing phones as a supported platform doesn't make much sense," the report said.
The project, maintained on Microsoft's web-based hosting service - GitHub - has been made available for download and compiled by anybody on Windows 10. Microsoft is also allowing users to contribute with ideas and suggestions using the GitHub page. "The Windows File Manager lives again and runs as a native x86 and x64 desktop app on all currently supported version of Windows, including Windows 10. I welcome your thoughts, comments and suggestions," the GitHub page reads. The original Windows File Manager first debuted as part of Windows 3.0.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The UWP version of Windows File Manager is available to be installed on PC, mobile, Surface Hub and HoloLens, the Microsoft Store listing reads, which is only partially true, Softmedia News reported on Saturday. "According to the official system requirements, you need to be running at least Windows 10 build 16299, which isn't available on mobile devices, so listing phones as a supported platform doesn't make much sense," the report said.
The project, maintained on Microsoft's web-based hosting service - GitHub - has been made available for download and compiled by anybody on Windows 10. Microsoft is also allowing users to contribute with ideas and suggestions using the GitHub page. "The Windows File Manager lives again and runs as a native x86 and x64 desktop app on all currently supported version of Windows, including Windows 10. I welcome your thoughts, comments and suggestions," the GitHub page reads. The original Windows File Manager first debuted as part of Windows 3.0.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Good Time to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S9+, as Prices Have Been Slashed By Rs 7,000
- Google’s Play Store Malware Problem Refuses to Go Away, 29 Photo Editing Apps Caught Red-Handed
- Ranveer Singh Turns 'Gully Boy' at Lakme Fashion Week With His Live Rap Performance
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Emerges the Winner
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results