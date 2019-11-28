Microsoft Insists Virtual Reality is Not a Focus for Xbox, For The Time Being
Xbox chief Phil Spencer said that Virtual Reality could be isolating for players while he thought of gaming as more of a communal experience.
Image for Representation
Microsoft Xbox chief Phil Spencer has now revealed that VR (virtual reality) is not a focus for the team. In an interview with Stevivor, Spencer confirmed that VR will not be a part of Project Scarlett. Spencer went on to explain how people do not associate the Xbox brand with VR and that "nobody is asking for VR" on Xbox. According to Stevivor, the response is contrary to Spencer's earlier quote to them, when in 2016, he had said that VR would be a part of Xbox One X. Spencer said customers do not expect VR to be a part of Xbox nor do they expect its incorporation from the brand. The report further quoted Spencer as saying, “I have some issues with VR — it’s isolating and I think of games as a communal, kind of together experience. We’re responding to what our customers are asking for and… nobody’s asking for VR."
He also added that a huge number of their customers know that if they want a VR experience there are places they can get it in other places. He said that some of the decision was actually based on business saying that no one is selling "millions" or VR units. However, Spencer revealed that they might eventually incorporate VR but that is not their focus as of it. According to Microsoft, Project Scarlett, arriving in 2020 "will set a new bar for console power, speed and performance." It will sport a custom-designed AMD processor, high bandwidth GDDR6 memory and a next-gen SSD or solid-state drive.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Realme X2 Pro Review: Killing the Competition With a Solid Load-out
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Pens Down Emotional Note for Arti Singh, Say Really Sad to See You Crying
- TikTok Tries to Explain Why it Took Down Viral Video About Uighurs in China
- Google Goofs Up Again, Says Lahore is the Capital of Khalistan
- Olympic Stars Pull Out, 2 Teams Say Goodbye: Why PBL Still Thinks It is 'Trending Upwards'
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch Soon in India