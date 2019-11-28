Take the pledge to vote

Microsoft Insists Virtual Reality is Not a Focus for Xbox, For The Time Being

Xbox chief Phil Spencer said that Virtual Reality could be isolating for players while he thought of gaming as more of a communal experience.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 28, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
Microsoft Insists Virtual Reality is Not a Focus for Xbox, For The Time Being
Image for Representation

Microsoft Xbox chief Phil Spencer has now revealed that VR (virtual reality) is not a focus for the team. In an interview with Stevivor, Spencer confirmed that VR will not be a part of Project Scarlett. Spencer went on to explain how people do not associate the Xbox brand with VR and that "nobody is asking for VR" on Xbox. According to Stevivor, the response is contrary to Spencer's earlier quote to them, when in 2016, he had said that VR would be a part of Xbox One X. Spencer said customers do not expect VR to be a part of Xbox nor do they expect its incorporation from the brand. The report further quoted Spencer as saying, “I have some issues with VR — it’s isolating and I think of games as a communal, kind of together experience. We’re responding to what our customers are asking for and… nobody’s asking for VR."

He also added that a huge number of their customers know that if they want a VR experience there are places they can get it in other places. He said that some of the decision was actually based on business saying that no one is selling "millions" or VR units. However, Spencer revealed that they might eventually incorporate VR but that is not their focus as of it. According to Microsoft, Project Scarlett, arriving in 2020 "will set a new bar for console power, speed and performance." It will sport a custom-designed AMD processor, high bandwidth GDDR6 memory and a next-gen SSD or solid-state drive.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
