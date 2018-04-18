English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Introduces Azure Sphere For Securing IoT Devices
Microsoft has introduced "Azure Sphere", the industry's first holistic platform to create secured, connected microcontroller unit (MCU) devices on the "intelligent edge".
Microsoft Introduces Azure Sphere For Securing IoT Devices (photo for representation: Reuters)
To help enterprises secure their data and networks against growing cyber attacks, Microsoft has announced new intelligent security tools and technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and edge devices. The company introduced "Azure Sphere", the industry's first holistic platform to create secured, connected microcontroller unit (MCU) devices on the "intelligent edge". MCU-powered devices are the most populous area of computing, with roughly nine billion new devices every year. The company also unveiled several new intelligent security features for its Microsoft 365 commercial Cloud offering -- designed to help IT and security professionals simplify how they manage security across their enterprises.
Also Read: Facebook, Microsoft, Others Vow Not to Aid Government Cyber Attacks
"As last year's devastating cyber attacks demonstrated, security threats are evolving and becoming even more serious," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement late on Monday. "The tech sector's innovations need to accelerate to outpace security threats. Today's steps bring important security advances not just to the cloud, but to the billions of new devices that are working on the edge of the world's computer networks," Smith added. MCUs are found in everything -- from toys and household appliances to industrial equipment - and with "Azure Sphere", Microsoft extends the boundaries of the "intelligent edge" power and secure this category of devices.
Also Read: Facebook to Trial Ads Tool in Ireland Ahead of Abortion Referendum
To help teams stay prepared and ahead of threats, the company released "Microsoft Secure Score" and "Attack Simulator". "Secure Score" makes it easier for organisations to determine which controls to enable to help protect users, data and devices by quickly assessing readiness and providing an overall security benchmark score. "Attack Simulatora, part of Office 365 Threat Intelligence, lets security teams run simulated attacks -- including mock ransomware and phishing campaigns -- to event-test their employees' responses and tune configurations accordingly.
Also Read: Motorola Launches 60 'Moto Hubs' in Madhya Pradesh
With the latest Windows 10 update, now in preview, "Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection" (ATP) works across other parts of Microsoft 365 to include threat protection and remediation spanning Office 365, Windows and Azure. "Also available today in preview, and with the upcoming Windows 10 update, are new automated investigation and remediation capabilities in Windows Defender ATP, leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to quickly detect and respond to threats on endpoints, within seconds, at scale," the company said.
It also announced a new "Microsoft Intelligent Security Association" for security technology partners so they can benefit from, and contribute to. Members of the association will be able to create more integrated solutions for customers that provide greater protection and detect attacks more quickly.
Also Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook, Microsoft, Others Vow Not to Aid Government Cyber Attacks
"As last year's devastating cyber attacks demonstrated, security threats are evolving and becoming even more serious," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement late on Monday. "The tech sector's innovations need to accelerate to outpace security threats. Today's steps bring important security advances not just to the cloud, but to the billions of new devices that are working on the edge of the world's computer networks," Smith added. MCUs are found in everything -- from toys and household appliances to industrial equipment - and with "Azure Sphere", Microsoft extends the boundaries of the "intelligent edge" power and secure this category of devices.
Also Read: Facebook to Trial Ads Tool in Ireland Ahead of Abortion Referendum
To help teams stay prepared and ahead of threats, the company released "Microsoft Secure Score" and "Attack Simulator". "Secure Score" makes it easier for organisations to determine which controls to enable to help protect users, data and devices by quickly assessing readiness and providing an overall security benchmark score. "Attack Simulatora, part of Office 365 Threat Intelligence, lets security teams run simulated attacks -- including mock ransomware and phishing campaigns -- to event-test their employees' responses and tune configurations accordingly.
Also Read: Motorola Launches 60 'Moto Hubs' in Madhya Pradesh
With the latest Windows 10 update, now in preview, "Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection" (ATP) works across other parts of Microsoft 365 to include threat protection and remediation spanning Office 365, Windows and Azure. "Also available today in preview, and with the upcoming Windows 10 update, are new automated investigation and remediation capabilities in Windows Defender ATP, leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to quickly detect and respond to threats on endpoints, within seconds, at scale," the company said.
It also announced a new "Microsoft Intelligent Security Association" for security technology partners so they can benefit from, and contribute to. Members of the association will be able to create more integrated solutions for customers that provide greater protection and detect attacks more quickly.
Also Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- [In Pics] OnePlus 6 Camera Samples Revealed by OnePlus CEO; Company Hints at Water Resistant Make
- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero First Look: Harshvardhan Kapoor Indulges in Some Ninja-Like Action
- IPL 2018: Record-breaking Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-scorer
- Twitter Down: Crashes Repeatedly After Being up For a Few Minutes