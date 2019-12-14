Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Microsoft Introduces New Windows Logo and Product Icons with New Design Language

Microsoft's new logos were redone in new colours and finishes using the Fluent Design System.

Trending Desk

December 14, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
Microsoft Introduces New Windows Logo and Product Icons with New Design Language
Image for Representation (AP)

Microsoft has given a facelift to its iconic Windows logo, and over 100 of its application icons. The new logos have new colours and finishes, and are in line with Microsoft's fluent design system. Noting the change, the Redmond-based company stated that this will help facilitate and enhance 'creativity and growth'.

Jon Friedman, Head of Microsoft Office design, said via the official blog, "Scaling an icon design effort from 10 products to over a hundred to reflect this new world of work was both daunting and thrilling". Microsoft has introduced the changes after comparing icons in different contexts. The team ensured that each icon authentically represents both "the product truth and the larger Microsoft brand".

Elaborating on the two major creative challenges faced while revamping the icons, Friedman said, “We needed to signal innovation and change while maintaining familiarity for customers. We also had to develop a flexible and open design system to span a range of contexts while still being true to Microsoft".

Touching upon the design aspects, he further added, "Our Fluent Design System was instrumental in helping us navigate both these challenges. Fluent emphasizes building off the familiar, designing for what our customers already understand, not asking them to develop new habits or learn something new."

The new design refresh comes after Microsoft recently redesigned its Outlook, OneDrive, Word, Excel and PowerPoint mobile apps, as part of a larger overhaul.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
