Microsoft Introduces News App For Android, iOS And Windows 10

Microsoft is joining Apple and Google in offering an app specially designed to aggregate news. The newly redesigned app for iOS and Android is called Microsoft News and will also power news on Microsoft Edge, the News app in Windows 10, Skype, Xbox and Outlook.com. The app organizes stories into the popular format of thumbnail images along with headlines, easy to scroll through and select for the full article. Another modern touch, Microsoft News also comes with a light and dark theme, which can be changed depending on which is more comfortable to read, with dark mode often the preferred choice for evenings.In a blog post the brand says that Microsoft News will use the company's “long-tested approach of curating news via publishing partnerships, human editors, and AI.” Microsoft's AI scans through over 100,000 unique pieces of content that are sent daily, in order to understand the topic type, category, opinion content and potential popularity, before it makes its way to the editors. It's then the editors' job to curate the top stories from the best sources, which algorithms will then pair up with appropriate photos to complete the story.Once stories are published on the app, users can browse through and personalize their news experience by prioritizing topics, as well as adjusting settings to receive alerts for breaking headlines. The Microsoft News app will also enable publishing partners to earn money for their content to enable them to “continue to invest in high-quality, credible journalism.”