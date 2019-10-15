Microsoft Invites Gamers as Public Preview of Project xCloud Goes Live

After months of waiting, Microsoft has finally entered into the cloud gaming race, and the tech giant has already rolled out a public preview for the same. Microsoft has started sending invites to users who signed up for the Project xCloud streaming service public preview, starting with games like Halo 5: Guardians, Gears 5, Killer Instinct and Sea of Thieves. However, the preview is only available for users in the UK, US and South Korea for now.

Last month, Microsoft revealed that it would open up a public preview for Project xCloud in October. The public preview would allow players to stream games to their Android devices. To play these, users don't have to download the titles, but simply stream them from Microsoft’s servers.

“Public preview is a critical phase in our multi-year ambition to deliver game streaming globally at the scale and quality of experience that the gaming community deserves and expects,” said Microsoft’s cloud gaming Chief Kareem Choudhry, in a statement published on September 25. He added, “It’s time to put Project xCloud to the test in a broader capacity, with a range of gamers, devices, network environments and real-world use-case scenarios.” Gamers and testers were invited last month to sign up.

To register, one needs to have an Android phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or above with Bluetooth 4.0 support, a Microsoft account, and a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One controller to use Project xCloud. If you haven’t registered for the preview yet, you can register here.

