Microsoft is Adding a New to-do Feature to Word
"The new capabilities to Word would help users create and fill in the placeholders without leaving the flow of their work. They could type 'TODO: finish this section or <>' and Word would recognise and track them as to-dos," Jared Spataro, wrote in a blog post.
Microsoft is testing a "to-do" feature on Word that would enable users to come back to a document, view a list of their remaining to-dos, navigate to the right spot and fill-in additional information including images and charts to complete the document without confusion. "The new capabilities to Word would help users create and fill in the placeholders without leaving the flow of their work. They could type 'TODO: finish this section or <>' and Word would recognise and track them as to-dos," Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.
The test functionality, which is first reaching Office Insiders using Mac, would also allow co-workers and friends to complete the tasks mentioned in the to-do list.
Users would have to mention them within a placeholder and Word would send them a notification with a deep link to the relevant place in the document so that they are able to insert their contributions which would be added directly into the document, Spataro added.
Microsoft plans to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Office to help fill in information in left out placeholders. "In the next few months, Word will use Microsoft Search to suggest content for a to-do like <>. You will be able to pick from the results and insert content from another document with a single click," the post said.
Microsoft said it would release the feature on Word for Windows, Mac and web very soon to all Office 365 subscribers.
