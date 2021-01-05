Microsoft Is Building a One Outlook Client That Will Also Replace Mail & Calendar Apps on Windows 10

Microsoft Outlook is one of the most widely used app for mails, and now it seems that Microsoft is working on a new Outlook app that could also replace the default Mail and Calendar apps for Windows 10. The new client, according to recent finds is codenamed Monarch and is based on the already available Outlook Web app for the browser.

According to reports, project Monarch will carry forward Microsoft's end goal for "One Outlook" vision, which aims to build a single Microsoft Outlook client that works across PCs, Mac, and the Web. Microsoft is hosting the full web version of this new Outlook online. Currently, Microsoft has a number of different clients for desktop, including the Outlook app for Windows (Win32), Outlook Web, Outlook for Mac, and Mail and Calendar for Windows 10.

Microsoft reportedly wants to replace the existing desktop client with one app based on web technologies. The project aims to deliver Outlook as a single project, but with the same user experience and codebase whether that be on Windows and Mac. It'll also have a much smaller footprint and be accessible to all users where they are free Outlook users or business customers.

The leaked app is in an early state, and Microsoft has said that it doesn't include an offline mode as of now. While an early version of Project Monarch has leaked, a final replacement for the Windows 10 app might not arrive until next year. According to a Windows Central report, the One Outlook client will likely enter into a bigger preview program by the end of 2021, with the goal to replace the default Mail and Calendar apps on Windows 10 in 2022.