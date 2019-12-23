Microsoft is Changing How The Fast Ring Works For Windows 10 Test Builds

Microsoft will no longer designate preview builds that roll out to the Fast Ring as part of a specific release of Windows 10. This basically means that from now on, the preview and under-testing builds released to the Fast Ring can include features that might not show up in the immediate next public release of the operating system, suggest media reports. Microsoft is turning the Fast Ring into a perpetual beta ring for Windows 10. The newest Fast Ring build is 19536, and Microsoft has said that these builds are not part of the next version of Windows 10 for desktop.

There are several reasons for these changes. One of them is that the concept of rings may not make sense anymore. The Slow Ring would remain barren for months, and then get builds as often as the Fast Ring as an update was about to get finalised. Moreover, the report also suggests that if the Fast ring is perpetually testing rs_prerelease builds and the Slow Ring is testing a feature update every six months, the rings would have been more useful.The report also said that the brand does not want to tie features to specific releases, since there are times when delivering on the promises might be an issue as some features may require further testing.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.