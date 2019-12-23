Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Microsoft is Changing How The Fast Ring Works For Windows 10 Test Builds

Microsoft is turning the Fast Ring into a perpetual beta ring for Windows 10, and the next public release of the OS might not have some tested features.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Microsoft is Changing How The Fast Ring Works For Windows 10 Test Builds
Image for Representation

Microsoft will no longer designate preview builds that roll out to the Fast Ring as part of a specific release of Windows 10. This basically means that from now on, the preview and under-testing builds released to the Fast Ring can include features that might not show up in the immediate next public release of the operating system, suggest media reports. Microsoft is turning the Fast Ring into a perpetual beta ring for Windows 10. The newest Fast Ring build is 19536, and Microsoft has said that these builds are not part of the next version of Windows 10 for desktop.

There are several reasons for these changes. One of them is that the concept of rings may not make sense anymore. The Slow Ring would remain barren for months, and then get builds as often as the Fast Ring as an update was about to get finalised. Moreover, the report also suggests that if the Fast ring is perpetually testing rs_prerelease builds and the Slow Ring is testing a feature update every six months, the rings would have been more useful.The report also said that the brand does not want to tie features to specific releases, since there are times when delivering on the promises might be an issue as some features may require further testing.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram