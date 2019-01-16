Microsoft is Ending Support for Windows 7 by 2020

If you are one of those people who are still using Windows 7, it seems that the time has come for an upgrade. Microsoft has announced that it will be ending all support for the aging operating system from 14 January 2020. While the company had ended mainstream support back in 2015, the extended support where Microsoft continues to provide free security updates will be ending next year.

Microsoft has recommended that consumers should upgrade compatible Windows 7 PCs with a full license and move to Windows 10. While you

can continue to use Windows 7, but once Microsoft ends support next year your PC will potentially be more vulnerable to security risks as you will stop receiving security and feature updates.

Just two weeks back, we reported that Windows 10 had finally overtaken Windows 7 recording 39.22 percent of web traffic in December 2018. Windows 7 had fallen to 36.9 percent, while Windows 8.1 was at 4.41 percent and Windows XP, which was once the most popular version of the OS, stood at 4.45 percent of the market share.Enterprise users however, still have some time as Microsoft had announced last year that the company will offer paid Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU) till January 2023. Of course the company will ask a hefty price for the Extended Security Updates as it will be based on per-device basis with pricing going up each passing year.