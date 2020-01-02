Take the pledge to vote

Microsoft is Ending Windows 7 Support on January 14, Here’s How to Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free

Microsoft does not talk about free updates for Windows 10, but you can still switch to Windows 10 for free using the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 2, 2020, 5:23 PM IST
Microsoft is Ending Windows 7 Support on January 14, Here's How to Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
If you are still using Windows 7 on your PC, there is some important news for you. Microsoft is ending support for the OS on all computers and laptops. The action is taking place as the company is planning to focus more on Windows 10 going in the new decade. The support for Windows 7 will end on January 14, 2020. This means that the US tech giant will no longer be issuing patches or fixes for it, unless in very extreme circumstances.

Microsoft's support web pages have revealed that Microsoft will discontinue its support so that they can focus on supporting newer technologies and creating better experiences. As a replacement, the tech giant recommended users to install Windows 10 sometime before January 2020.

While Microsoft does not talk about providing a free upgrade to Windows 10, rather urges users to purchase the new version, users can still switch to Windows 10 for free. Of course, you need to have a legit licensed copy of Windows 7 running on your PC. Here’s how you can upgrade to Windows 10 for free:

Step 1: Visit the Windows 10 download page.

Step 2: On the page, click on ‘Download Tool now’ and download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.

Step 3: Now, run the Media Creation Tool and accept the licence terms.

Step 4: Next, select ‘Upgrade this PC now’ and click on ‘Next’.

Step 5: Click on ‘Keep personal files and apps’ and then click ‘Continue’.

Step 6: Once the Install option will be clicked, Windows 10 will begin to be installed. However, this will require some time.

Step 7: Once the Windows 10 finishes installing, users need to connect to the internet and open Settings > Windows Update > Activation and the computer/laptop will be activated with a digital license.

Please note, this upgrade will not work if you have an unlicensed copy on Windows 7

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
